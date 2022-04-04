Constitutional compromise is out of the question, says Bilawal

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson has said that a constitution compromise is out of the question.

“We cannot compromise on the constitution under any circumstances,” he tweeted, adding that the supreme court must rise to the occasion and demonstrate that the constitution is more than a piece of paper.

“We can’t dream of constitutional supremacy anywhere else if we can’t implement the constitution on the floor of the National Assembly.”

“We embarked on a mission to ensure a free and fair election.” Vote of no confidence, electoral reforms, and early elections are all options.

“We were all set to accomplish it. Imran’s coup destabilizes the NCM and electoral reforms, forcing yet another rigged election.