Opp demands full bench to hear case

The joint opposition in the National Assembly has demanded that the case dealing with the alleged violation of the constitution by the Imran-led PTI government in Sunday’s session of the National Assembly be heard by a full bench of the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the united opposition has said that Imran Khan on Sunday committed an ‘open coup’ against the country and the constitution, the punishment of which is enshrined in Article 6 of the Constitution.

They said Imran Khan’s ‘mutiny’ against the constitution and law of the land merits the strongest condemnation possible. They termed the day as the darkest day in the history of the country on which ‘rebellion’ against the constitution, democracy, law and political ethics had been committed.

The joint opposition strongly condemned the ‘unconstitutional and non-parliamentary’ actions and attitudes of all governmental groups, including the speaker. The statement said that the joint opposition had proved its clear majority in the house and exhibited that it enjoyed the confidence of a significant majority of the members of the National Assembly. They thanked all who stood by the wishes of the people, the true spirit of the constitution and democracy and lauded their courage and principled stand.