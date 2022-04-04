Two deputy AGs resign over handling of no-trust motion

Reacting to the ruling read out by the deputy speaker over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood Khan has announced his resignation. Speaking to a private TV channel, Raja said that the constitution has been violated and he could no longer defend the government. He opined that the no-confidence motion was dealt with in an unconstitutional manner, leading to a constitutional crisis in the country.

He said that the Supreme Court would review the move and declare it unconstitutional. He further said that just as the deputy speaker’s ruling was unconstitutional, so was the advice of the prime minister to dissolve the assembly. Moreover, he said, the president’s action on the premier’s advice was unconstitutional as well.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier in the day as the lower house of the parliament met to vote on the lingering no-confidence motion, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, who is also the law minister of the country, invoked Article 5 of the constitution. With reference to a “foreign conspiracy” being unrolled with the alleged complacency of the joint opposition, he highlighted how the move was against national interest, and called upon the deputy speaker to address the matter before the voting could go ahead.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, responding to the minister’s comments, dismissed the no-confidence motion and wrapped up the session that was exclusively called to deal with the no-trust move.

Following the conclusion of the session, Prime Minister Imran, in a televised address, announced that he had advised President Dr Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly. He also asked the people to gear up for early elections. After the premier’s announcement, the president, invoking a constitutional clause, dissolved the assembly. The government’s move was met with criticism from the opposition benches that had enough numbers for a successful execution of the no-trust move. Meanwhile, another Deputy Attorney General Kashif Sarwar Paracha has also resigned from his post on account of Sundays events.