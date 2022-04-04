Jaden Smith, Cardi, Trevor Noah and more react after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Will Smith’s son seems to have his back after that Oscars debacle. Jaden Smith joined several Hollywood stars, including Cardi B, Trevor Noah and Nicki Minaj, in speaking out after Will slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, all right?” Chris joked on stage about Jada Pinkett Smith, who had a shaved head. “That was a nice one, OK?”

Will then walked on stage, slapped Chris and returned to his seat. He shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”

Will ended up winning the Best Actor Oscar for playing Richard Williams in the movie King Richard and used his speech to apologize for the incident. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” Will said while breaking down. “This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award, it’s not about winning an award for me.”

The actor later made a comparison to the “crazy father” he played onscreen, before sharing advice he received from Denzel Washington after slapping the comedian. “In this business you gotta have people disrespecting you and you gotta pretend that that’s OK,” he said. “Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, ‘At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.'”

After the unscripted moment went viral on social media, celebs weighed in. They seemed to be just as shocked as viewers at home, with some backing Will and others defending Chris.

Alec Baldwin: “I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris. But I love you, @chrisrock . And I’m sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show.”

Zoe Kravitz: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

Jim Carrey: “I was sickened by the standing ovation… I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like, oh, this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore… I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever. It’s going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is gonna last a very long time.”

Adam Sandler: “Can’t wait for [Chris Rock’s tour]. Love you buddy!”

Nicki Minaj: “I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story? #ComeOnSon … Here’s the thing… And this is such an AMAZING – EYE OPENING example of it… The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these ‘husbands’ won’t ever run into them in real life.”

Cardi B: “At your highest moment …be careful that’s when the devil tries to come for you.”

Jamie Dornan: “What a fight, sorry, Night!”

Maria Shriver: “We should never get to a place where we sit and watch a movie star hit someone on global television then, moments later, get a standing ovation while talking about love. #WillSmith #Oscars.”

E! News has reached out to reps for Will, Jada and Chris for comment. The Academy has since released a statement saying it “does not condone violence of any form.”