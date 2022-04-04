Nadia Hussain pranks fans on April Fool’s Day

Pakistani actress, dentist and supermodel Nadia Hussain Friday celebrated April Fool’s Day with her fans.

Pakistani actress Nadia Hussain has also fooled her fans by posting pictures on her social media.

In the first of the pictures, Nadia wrote she is expecting a baby, while in the second picture she penned: ‘No! It’s April Fool’s Day. ”

Fans came up with a bittersweet response in the comments section. One of the followers penned: “There is nothing wishing happy about it, and another of the netizens penned: “Good”.

Earlier, she shared a photo, wearing a red outfit, for which she wrote the caption: “How I hate flight delays!!!” On her Instagram account, Nadia has grossed over 858,000 followers.