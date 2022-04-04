Sam Asghari shares details behind Britney Spears and Donatella’s reunion

Oops…Britney Spears and Donatella Versace are together again! Over the weekend, fans were buzzing with excitement when the pop music superstar and world-famous fashion designer reunited alongside Britney’s fiancé, Sam Asghari. Their group photo on social media got some followers speculating that wedding planning could be full steam ahead and Donatella could be working on Britney’s dress. While celebrating Oscar Sunday at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 28, Sam shared some insight into their strong friendship. “Donatella is such an amazing person,” he exclusively shared with E! News’ Daily Pop. “The love for her that we have is very genuine. She’s just an icon.” As for that special meeting, Sam said that Donatella brought over an album from more than 15 years ago, which featured memories of the designer and Britney in Italy. Sam called the unexpected moment “so genuine and beautiful to see.”













