Kendall addresses ‘toe comments’ on her Instagram photos

Kendall Jenner is one step ahead of the “toe comments.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted photos of herself posing in a parking garage, wearing a multicolored dress and black platform flip flops. With all 10 toes out for the public to see, Kendall warned in the caption, “i’m blocking all toe comments.”

Although she wanted her little piggies respected, her family couldn’t resist commenting anyways.

Kylie Jenner commented, “I love them” alongside two foot emojis. Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help herself either, writing, “Hahahaha even from me??”

Khloé had her eye on one specific toe, commenting, “I love your big ass toe.” Only her mother Kris Jenner kept her daughter’s foot out of her mouth, simply supporting by writing, “God I love you.”

When Kendall isn’t locking her feet away from the comment section, she is using them to walk the red carpet. The 26 year old attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27 in custom Balenciaga, pairing a bold black dress with Balenciaga sunglasses. She reunited with BFF Hailey Bieber at the event, after they went on a double date with their respective partners Devin Booker and Justin Bieber the week prior. The quartet was spotted having a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on March 20.

Kendall has kept busy in the past 24 hours, posting videos from Tyler, the Creator’s concert on her Instagram Story and prepping for the launch of her latest cosmetic collaboration with Kylie, KENDALL X KYLIE 2.0, on April 6.