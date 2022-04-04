‘Traitor of democracy’ to face Article 6

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Imran Niazi and his supporters openly violated the Constitution but they will be caught under Article 6 of the Constitution.

“There will be consequences for blatant & brazen violation of the Constitution,” he tweeted hoping that the Supreme Court would play a role to uphold the Constitution.

Later, speaking to a news channel, the opposition leader said Imran Khan and his followers wanted to “distort” the face of democracy and the deputy speaker “tore apart” the constitution.

“Neither will he play nor let anyone else play,” Shehbaz said on the prime minister’s act of getting the no-confidence motion against him dismissed.

However, the PML-N president said if the top court did not rule in their favour by declaring the government’s move unconstitutional, they would gear up for elections.

Similarly, former president Asif Ali Zardari termed the NA deputy speaker’s step “unconstitutional” and now, it was up to the courts to decide on the matter.

“If they want it so bad, then we are ready for elections, we are ready for everything,” the ex-president and PPP co-chairperson told journalists at the Parliament House.

Shehbaz Sharif declared PM Imran Khan a “traitor of democracy.”

He said Article 5 that the government used to declare the no-trust motion “unconstitutional” says that the Constitution should be followed under any circumstances.

“Imran Niazi and his supporters openly violated the Constitution but they will be caught under Article 6 of the Constitution,” Shehbaz said.

Article 6 of the Constitution will apply to PM Imran Khan and the NA speaker, he added.

“Currently, there is no government in the country, instead it is occupied by a group of violators of the Constitution.”

Shehbaz went on to say that it was proved in the House that “Imran Niazi” lost.

“Imran Niazi has pushed the country in anarchy but the Chief Justice of Pakistan can save the country from going into crisis.”

He said the opposition will fulfill its constitutional obligation to protect the country from Constitutional violation by taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

He hoped that the apex court will ensure the rule of law.