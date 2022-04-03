Fulham, Bournemouth tighten grip on Championship top spots

LONDON: Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Fulham beat London rivals QPR 2-0 on Saturday to maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the Championship table. Second-placed Bournemouth came from a goal down to beat Bristol City 3-2 and also move closer to a Premier League return. Mitrovic’s first-half opener put Fulham in control and the Serbia striker’s 78th-minute penalty sealed the victory, taking his tally to 37 league goals this season. Fulham, who look certain to be promoted back to the top flight at the first time of asking, went ahead after the 14th minute at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Tom Cairney played the ball in to Fabio Carvalho, who pulled it back from the right-hand touchline for Mitrovic to score from close range. Referee Gavin Ward pointed to the spot 12 minutes from time after Neco Williams’ right-wing cross struck Lee Wallace’s arm. Mitrovic coolly converted, ending any real prospect of a QPR comeback. The defeat left QPR in ninth place in the table after a poor recent run.

Bournemouth suer-sub Siriki Dembele slotted in from close range following a brilliant mazy run to claim what proved to be the winning goal to help the second-placed Cherries open up a six-point lead over their automatic promotion rivals. Dominic Solanke and Lewis Cook were also on target for the hosts, who had to come from behind and then see off a late City fightback. Luton benefited from a late own goal to draw 2-2 with Millwall while fellow play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough beat bottom side Peterborough 4-0 and Blackburn drew 2-2 at Coventry. Nottingham Forest hammered Blackpool 4-1 and are just one place outside the play-offs. Swansea crushed Welsh rivals Cardiff 4-0 while Wayne Rooney’s Derby kept alive their hopes of a dramatic escape after a 1-0 win at home to Preston. Barnsley and Reading drew 1-1 while Stoke beat Sheffield United 1-0.