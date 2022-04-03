No-confidence motion: What is Article 6 of Pakistan’s Constitution?

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Sunday said the PTI government has committed treason under Article 6 of the Constitution by rejecting voting on the no-trust motion.

The Opposition leaders made these remarks after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, citing Article 5 of the Constitution, rejected the motion triggering a political crisis in the country.

Section one of the Article says:

“Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.”

The second clause adds that any person aiding, abetting or collaborating in the acts will also be considered guilty of high treason. Clause 2A says that an act of high treason cannot be validated by any court, including the Supreme Court and a High Court.” The last clause directs the Parliament to provide “for the punishment of persons found guilty of high treason.”