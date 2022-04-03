Neglecting women empowerment makes no economic sense: FPCCI chief

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has said that he is committed to promote women entrepreneurs and workforce during his tenure as neglecting women empowerment, emancipation and participation makes no economic or business sense to him – who account for 52 percent of Pakistan’s population.

Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, former president FPCCI, has said that ignoring half of any country’s population is counterintuitive in promoting economic growth of any economy. He was speaking to the woman entrepreneurs at the occasion of a visit of a joint delegation of Rawalpindi and Hazara Women Chambers to Capital Office of FPCCI at Islamabad.

Amin Ullah Baig, VP FPCCI, maintained that FPCCI advocates hiring woman workforce in every industry and every sector as no economy can flourish without the active participation of women. He also noted that, despite all hurdles and impediments, women have performed exceedingly well in Pakistan historically.

Hina Mansab Khan, a very prominent woman business leader, apprised the FPCCI on the issues of the women entrepreneurs; and, discussed the ways and means of cooperation from the platform of apex chamber to raise their concerns to the right quarters.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Qaiser Khan Daudzai, former VP FPCCI; Firdousia Fazal, Ms. Uzma Shahid Butt, and Ms. Asma Kanwal. The meeting acknowledged the efforts of Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI and Mian Anjum Nisar, former President FPCCI for their role in creating an enabling environment and confidence-inducing measures for the women entrepreneurs.