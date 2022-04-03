Ashrafi cautions traders against hoarding goods in Ramazan

Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi here on Saturday urged the business community for not hoarding daily use items in the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing a press conference in connection with the holy month, he said that the traders should provide relief to the people keeping in view the prestige and sanctity of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak as this act of kindness was very much approved in the Court of Allah Almighty.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, alarmed the dire consequences of hoarding, a sinful practice in Islam, both here and hereafter and said the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him had literally coursed the hoarders in the strongest terms. He also appealed the haves for extending maximum support to have nots in a bid to seek Allah Almighty’s blessings and pardon in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He thanked the leaderships of members countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for visiting Pakistan twice in the shortest period of four months and discussing the core issues being faced by the Muslim world. Ashrafi informed that he was hosting a grand Iftar dinner in the honour of ambassadors of the OIC member countries here on April 11.

Shedding light on Pakistan’s burgeoning ties with Islamic world, he categorically stated that these relations were not any government, individual or party specific but they were based on the nations. He also emphasized that Pakistan should further strengthen its bilateral relations with brother countries in a bid to boost economic activities with them. He clarified that Pakistan did not want to enter in any confrontation with any Muslim country as it wanted to have cordial ties with all Muslim countries.