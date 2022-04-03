Netherlands to host New Zealand for two T20Is in August

AMSTERDAM: New Zealand are set to play two T20Is in Netherlands this August. In an announcement by the two boards, it was confirmed that they will be facing the hosts on August 4 and 6 at the Voorburg Cricket Club in The Hague. “The chance to play the best white-ball teams in the world has always been the goal for this team. To test our young players against them, as well as showcasing our skills in front of our home fans is so extremely exciting,” Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell said. “The Black Caps coming to The Netherlands again shows the respect we are building in world cricket and I hope all Dutch fans come out and enjoy the contest.” New Zealand coach Gary Stead added that Full Member teams playing Associate nations was crucial for the growth of their game.

“We’re really excited to be touring the Netherlands,” he said. “Playing against Associate teams as a Full Member nation is a really important part of helping them grow, and that can only benefit the world game long term.” The two teams are also currently engaged in a bilateral series in New Zealand, with Netherlands touring for a one-off T20I and three ODIs. While the T20I was abandoned due to rain, the hosts won the first ODI comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the series. So far, they have faced each other only five times across formats. The tour of Netherlands continues New Zealand’s trip across Europe, as they are first due to tour England for three Tests starting June 2, followed by three ODIs and T20Is each in Ireland from July 10, after which they visit Scotland for two T20Is and a solitary ODI. And just four days after concluding their Scotland series, they face Netherlands in the first of two T20Is.