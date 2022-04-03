RoboBurger, touted as world’s first fully autonomous robotic burger chef, arrives

Burgers are one of the most loved fast food items, all across the globe – delicious, easy-to-carry and filling. While we all rely on food joints to get our burgers served to us, what if we tell you that you can now get them with just a few clicks through a vending machine in New Jersey? RoboBurger, touted as the world’s first fully autonomous robotic burger chef, was recently launched at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.

According to the company, it will soon be opening up in various airports, malls, colleges, offices, factories and military bases across the country.

Described as the “biggest innovation in hot food vending since the invention of the microwave” on its website, it is basically a burger vending machine that delivers freshly grilled burgers in six minutes without any human contact. The robot chef grills the patty, toasts the bun, dispenses the selected condiments, assembles the burger and delivers it to the customer for $6.99.

The touchscreen allows the customers to customise their burgers with ketchup, mustard and cheese. The machine accepts cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay as payment mediums.

“It measures 12 square feet, plugs into a traditional wall socket, has a refrigerator, an automated griddle and cleaning system,” the press release said.

Further, it can hold up to 50 frozen burger patties and cooks each burger, one at a time. The frozen meat and buns are prepackaged inside the machine.

Founded in 2019 by Audley, Dan and Andy, RoboBurger aims to “change the way we get and eat burgers, forever”.