Ali Zafar releases first single ‘Maula’ from album ‘Husn’

Singer-actor Ali Zafar has released the first single ‘Maula’ from his upcoming album ‘Husn’. It is a Sufi song of devotion composed by Zafar himself, while the lyrics are written by Kaamil Hyderabadi.

About the album and his journey, Ali Zafar has released a statement. “We all go through our journey and perceive life in different ways. My upcoming album ‘Husn’ reflects a certain journey I have gone through as an artist,” said the Chal Dil Meray singer. “For me, the most beautiful experience has been the path to an unknown discovery that transcends beyond the realm of reality created by our five senses in the mind that we tend to perceive as ‘reality’,” he added.

Zafar further explained that “once on that journey, we begin to understand that there is something more to us and our existence where there are no agreements or disagreements.”

“Because there is no conversation,” he states. “Just music in silence and the light inside the darkness. Something that can only be expressed through the language of music. And that is the beauty of it. The ‘Husn’.” The video of “Maula”, directed by Waleed Akram, is shot in ?the breath-taking Sheesh Mahal in Lahore Fort where Ali Zafar is joined by a group of mystical dancers in Sufi Whirling. In Sufism, the purpose of the ritual whirling is to empty oneself of all distracting thoughts, entering a trancelike state. The veteran singer would be releasing his fourth album after almost 11 years. His last album “Jhoom” was released in 2011. “Husn” will release post-Ramadan this year. He will be releasing tracks from ‘Husn’ gradually as singles collecting to become one album. Last year in Ramadan, Ali Zafar released his own soulful rendition of the iconic naat Balaghal Ula Bi Kamalihi which garnered huge praise and love from the audience.