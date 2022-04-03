Shahid Kapoor ‘drives’ into the weekend in brand new Mercedes-Maybach

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor recently bought a brand new Mercedes-Maybach S580, for a whopping amount of Rs 3 crore.

Being an avid social media user, the Kabir Singh actor is making sure that he does not miss any opportunity to flaunt style in his latest luxurious purchase.

On Saturday, the Haider actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself showing off his new car. He captioned the clip, “Falling back bach.”

Driving into the weekend, the Jab We Met star also added HDBeenDope’s song Cayman to the reel and jumped into his car’s driver seat.

The actor’s millions of fans reacted to post. While many dropped heart and fire emoticons, one fan reacted, “I am loving your Drake style,” in the comments section.

On the work front, Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He also has Bloody Daddy in the pipeline, which will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.