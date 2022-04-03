Katrina, Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor wish Ajay Devgn on his 53rd birthday

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 53rd birthday today as he received warm birthday wishes from his friends in the industry. Taking to Instagram, celebrities penned heartfelt messages for the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor on his special occasion. Katrina Kaif posted a picture of the mega star as she wrote, “Happiest Birthday Ajay Devgn. King of cool.” Ajay’s co-star in super hit Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar also dropped a picture from the movie.

He captioned it, “Be it acting or direction, may you continue acing it brother.”

“Hope Runway 34 is a runaway success! Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn,” the 54-year-old wrote.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor dropped a photo collage with Ajay as he wished him writing, “Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn!”

“Always wishing you the best of everything! May you have a great year,” the Slumdog Millionaire actor added. Abhishek Bachchan shared a long note with a throwback picture with the actor.

The Dasvi actor wrote, “Happy birthday AJ. A photo from the shoot of Major Saab. My first job as a production boy in 1997.”

“I knew nothing about a film set and you taught me so much and prepared me to deal with it all,” he went on in the caption.

Abhishek concluded, “You decided to take a 21yr old under your wing and guide him. I will never forget your generosity, guidance and love. Never. Happy birthday my brother. May you continue to rise and shine, always.”

On the work front, the actor is set to appear in 3 movies titled Runway 34, Maidaan and Thank God.