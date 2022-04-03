Daily Times




Nida Hussain’s ‘Tu Hi Chahiye’ — a song full of soul and love featuring Sadaf Kanwal

Staff Report

Nida Hussain fills our ears with her melodious track Tu Hi Chahiye featuring Model Town and starring Sadaf Kanwal and Azfar Rehman and a special appearance by Hira Faisal.

“Tu Hi Chahiye” evolves into a love story that unfolds in three acts as we witness three songs in one.

Directed and produced by Rameez Anwar and written by Asim Raza, this song takes you on a mesmerising journey filled with love and hope.

Nida Hussain’s vocals add a whole new level of melody and charm to the song audio and video. Her charisma and persona makes the song hit the right beats.

The video also has a very serene and soothing vibe to it. The outdoors and the naturistic views go so well with the song and its vibe.

“I had a wonderful time recording and then shooting this song. It definitely is very close to my heart and the team that I worked with was also phenomenal and helped me make this dream come true” added Nida. The song is available on all digital platforms and it is a must have on the playlists.

Nida Hussain is an American Pakistani singer, actress and model. Her list of dramas that she has acted in, include Dil-E-Momin, Teri Rah Mein, Shehnai and Jhooti. Her latest song Tu Hi Chaiye and her performance in Kashmir Beats Season 2 with Hiba Qadir have all been a complete hit.

