Mahira and Fawad roped in as brand ambassadors for OPPO F21 Pro

OPPO has revealed superstar Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan as its new Brand Ambassadors for 2022. OPPO, ranked among the leading mobile phone manufacturers of the world, announced this exciting new partnership with the acclaimed artists. The duo will be seen spearheading innovative new products and activities including F21 Pro launch. The phone is anticipated to get people’s attention for eye-catching sunset orange fiberglass leather design. Remarking on the ambassadorship, Mahira Khan said, “I am thrilled to be working with OPPO. The brands commitment to innovation and connection is one that I relate to and I look forward to showcasing their outstanding new products”. Alongside announcing these two highly charismatic celebrities as the Brand Ambassadors, OPPO Pakistan is also excited to announce the fantastic OPPO F21 Pro. OPPO has further levelled-up the ‘A’ game with the very creative yet promised slogan ‘Fantastic Selfie, Fantastic Style’ for its upcoming OPPO F21 Pro.













