Yasir Hussain takes a jibe at Pakistani movies while announcing ‘Javed Iqbal’ premiere

Actor Yasir Hussain took a dig at Pakistani movies as he announced that his film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer will be premiered at the UK Asian Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, the Lahore Se Aagey actor posted the news as reported by Deadline while expressing his disappointment that our own people are not capable of recognising the local notable content.

The 37-year-old captioned the post, “Eh bohot fakhar ki baat hai k UK Asian film festival hamari movie ko itni izzat de raha hai magar afsos hai k hum kabhi apna content aur apny log pehchan nahi paaty.”

He then took a jibe at local movies, saying, “Pakistan mai yeh Pakistani kahani ban ho gai magar eid pe aap apny culture pe banai gai 5 movies zaroor dekhiye ga.”

“Thankyou Abu Aleeha and Javed Ahmed Kakepoto for making this different movie,” Yasir extended his gratitude. “Thankyou Deadline.”

He concluded the post, “Ps. Pakistani bloggers ko agar talakon ki gehraiyon mai jany se fursat hoti toh yeh khabar bhi lagaty.