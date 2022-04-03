Syra Yousuf flaunts summer look in latest video

Actor Syra Yousuf showed off her summer look in the latest video which went viral across social media platforms.

Pakistan showbiz sweetheart Syra Yousuf got her ‘#summercalling’ sorted by her sister, celebrity stylist Palwasha Yousuf, and has left netizens in awe as she flaunted the latest transformation in the Instagram video.

The viral video shared by Palwasha on her official handle on the photo and video sharing site sees the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor waving the freshly styled hair while she smile-posed towards the camera for the preceding click.

“I love ma haiirrrr,” the celeb wrote in the comments section of the post where a number of fans complimented her for her ‘beauty’ and ‘simplicity’.

The actor is currently being seen in the ARY Digital serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ alongside actors Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan in key roles.

She has worked on several super hit projects namely the television serial ‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay’ and the film ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’.

Apart from her on-screen work, Syra Yousuf is one of the constant names in modelling stints for top designers and frequently takes to her social media accounts to share sneak peeks of photoshoots, interviews and behind the scenes of her projects.

Syra is being followed by over 1.7 million Instagrammers on the social application.