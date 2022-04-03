Bani Gala’s ‘devil will be imprisoned today’

The joint Opposition will “imprison Bani Gala’s devil” on Sunday (today) by voting him out of office, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Saturday taking a snipe at Prime Minister Imran Khan after the Ramadan moon was sighted in Pakistan, a private TV channel reported. In a press conference alongside PPP leaders, Bilawal said the Opposition would start its bid to resolve the problems of the people after it gets rid of the prime minister following the voting on the no-confidence motion against the premier. “He is a person who has lost and now will try to cause unrest outside the parliament […] this is a very serious issue as the parliament represents the people,” the PPP chairman said after PM Imran Khan called on the youth to protest for two days against the “foreign conspiracy” targeting his government.

Bilawal called on the Supreme Court to take action against the premier for calling on his supporters to protest and warned that if the parliament’s affairs were meddled with, then other institutions, including the courts, would face similar issues. “No one should be allowed to play with the country’s democracy and future,” the PPP chairman said, assuring that his party was “well-aware” of how to protect his members and take them safely to the parliament. Bilawal said the Opposition had already shown its majority in the National Assembly and only the paperwork remains.

Bilawal called on the prime minister to step down voluntarily and show sportsmanship. “Stop whining, these childish acts will not work now,” he said, referring to the premier’s allegations of a foreign power’s bid to oust his government.

The PPP chairman said lawmakers from the treasury benches approached Opposition leaders and begged them to take back the no-confidence motion against the premier.

“Our response to them was: absolutely not,” he said.