Thousands of security personnel deployed at Parliament ahead of no-trust vote

The authorities in Islamabad have deployed thousands of security personnel around the Parliament amid fears that political activists could disrupt a vote on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on Sunday, SAMAA TV reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on his supporters to launch ‘peaceful’ protests and has refused to clearly state that the vote will be held or he will accept defeat if the assembly passes the motion with a majority. Opposition leaders have claimed that Imran Khan – faced with a certain defeat – was planning a clash. The authorities in the federal capital started sealing the red zone Friday night but security measures were enhanced on Saturday after fears grew that the voting process could be disrupted. The security has been put on high alert and 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad’s red zone, which has been declared the most sensitive area, SAMAA TV reported Saturday night. The roads leading to the Parliament House have been closed, it said. The security personnel include 2,000 men from the Rangers and 4,000 from the FC. The authorities have set up a special monitoring cell in the interior ministry.