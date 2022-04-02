Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for sighting of Ramadan moon

ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting. Alongside different authorities of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology, Met Department and SUPARCO will attend the meeting.

Recently, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the first fast is supposed to be observed on Sunday, April 3.

“The new moon of Ramadan, 1443 AH, will be born on [the] crossing conjunction point at 11:24 PST on 01-04-2022,” a statement of the meteorological department said.

However, the weather forecast officials noted that the visibility of the moon with an naked eye is conditional depending upon the climate.

The PMD expressed that as indicated by climate records, the weather conditions are supposed to be fair or somewhat cloudy in many parts of the country during the evening of April 02.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council likewise said the holy month of fasting is supposed to start in Pakistan on April 3 this year while Eid-ul-Fitr is supposed to be seen on May 3.

It is also to be noticed that the Ramadan moon has been located in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday evening and the primary quick being seen on April 2, Saturday (today).