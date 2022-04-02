Ramazan begins in Saudi Arabia, other Arab states today

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will begin the Muslim holy month of Ramazan on Saturday.

“The glorious month of Ramazan will begin tomorrow, Saturday,” the kingdom said in a statement carried by the official SPA news agency on Friday.

Many Muslim-majority countries have traditionally followed Saudi religious authorities’ dates, but in recent years, many have relied on their own astronomical computations.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates have all confirmed the start of Ramazan on Saturday, although Oman has said it will start a day later.