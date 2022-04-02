Tareen group to support Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab

Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar announced on Saturday that the Jahangir Khan Tareen group will endorse the joint Opposition’s nominee, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz, for the office of Punjab’s chief minister.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar and PTI’s ex-secretary general Jahangir Tareen met in a London hotel and discussed the situation.

According to sources, the two sides addressed the approaching no-confidence vote on Sunday as well as the election of Punjab’s chief minister.

Dar and Tareen had also been alleged to have spoken on the phone two days prior. Sources close to Dar and Tareen verified the telephonic call. According to sources familiar with the conversation, the two leaders discussed alternative solutions.

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar took to Twitter to share the big political development and thanked Tareen for announcing his support for Hamza Shahbaz.

Had fruitful final round of discussion with Mr Jehangir Khan Tareen.

Mutually concluded that #JKT_Group will support joint Opposition’s candidate, Mr Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab.

Deeply appreciate support of #JKT and #JKT_Group — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 1, 2022

“Had a fruitful final round of discussion with Mr Jehangir Khan Tareen. Mutually concluded that #JKT_Group will support joint Opposition’s candidate, Mr Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab. Deeply appreciate the support of #JKT and #JKT_Group,” Ishaq Dar Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Tareen group spokesperson Aun Chaudhry has claimed that their 16 MPs will support the joint opposition’s candidate.

Sources said that Hamza Shahbaz will meet with the PTI’s disgruntled lawmakers today and give them all necessary assurances.