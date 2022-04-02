Australia wishes Pakistan ‘Ramazan Mubarak’

Australia’s Acting High Commissioner to Pakistan, Joanne Frederiksen has wished ‘Ramzan Mubarak’ to all Muslims in Pakistan, Australia, and around the world.

In a special message, Joanne said, “As Muslims in Pakistan, back home in Australia and across the world begin the holy month of Ramazan I want to wish you all Ramazan Kareem.

Ramazan with its daily iftars and sehris is a month-long opportunity for people and communities to come together in peace, a spirit of equality and respect. It’s a time to reflect on the values of compassion, charity, and selflessness. Values that unite us all.

Pakistan has a rich tradition of celebrating religious and cultural festivals, bringing together neighbors, friends, and colleagues with warm hospitality – which everyone, including many Australians visiting Pakistan during the Australia-Pakistan cricket series, has experienced.

This Ramazan, I want to highlight the valuable contributions that Australian Muslims, including many Pakistanis, make to Australian society. Australia is home to more than 600,000 Muslims from all over the world, including more than 80,000 Pakistanis. Our people-to-people links continue to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Australia and Pakistan.

On behalf of the Australian Government and people, I say to you, your friends, and your relatives, Ramzan Mubarak.”