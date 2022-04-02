Merub Ali and Zara Noor Abbas spotted enjoying ‘Pasoori’ hitmaker Shae Gill’s concert

‘Pasoori’ hitmaker Shae Gill has been propelled to unprecedented fame with her debut song and now after getting thrust into the limelight, the fans keep tabs on her every move.

This time around, the singing sensation left her fans mesmerized by her latest viral video where Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas and the rising star Merub jumped onto the ‘Pasoori’ fever as Gill belted out the hit single on stage.

Spreading like wildfire online, the Ehd e Wafa star and Sinf e Aahan actress’s video show the duo excitedly jamming and singing the song whilst Shae performs on stage.

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

On the work front, Zara has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial ‘Badshah Begum’.