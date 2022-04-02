Rupee falls further to 184.09 against dollar

Pakistani rupee continued its losing streak against the US dollar for the 16th session in a row amid political turmoil and fall in foreign exchange reserves of the country, and plummeted to fresh all-time low of 184.09 on Friday. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs183.48 in the interbank market and closed at Rs184.09 after shedding 61 paisa (-0.33 percent). The rupee fell to Rs184.25 during the intra-day trading. The rupee has set 15 all-time lowest levels in the interbank market against the greenback during the last 17 sessions. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 184.50/185.50 per dollar against 184/185 a dollar a day earlier.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of its main competitors, rose for the second straight day by 0.10 percent to 98.420. Prior to this two-day rally, it sank to a four-week trough of 97.681 amid a month-long consolidation that followed a breathless climb to a more than nine-month high at 99.415.

Overall, the rupee shed Rs2.31 during the last five days of this week, while the local unit devalued by Rs26.66 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs7.64 during the current year 2022. According to currency dealers, political instability in the country, lingering talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and higher commodity prices in the global market have badly hit the stability of the rupee in the interbank.