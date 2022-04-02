Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited celebrates 500,000-unit production milestone

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL) celebrated the 500,000 units of cumulative automobile production at its factory in Manga Mandi, Lahore. At the ceremony, Honda Civic 2022 rolled off from the production line, commemorating the 500,000th unit produced. This remarkable milestone symbolizes Pakistani customers’ trust and strong support to Honda Pakistan. The company will continue its significant contribution to the country’s automobile business and demonstrates its commitment to long-term investment in the country.

Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi, Chairman Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO: Mr. Katsumi Kasai Vice President Production:, Mr. Maqsood ur Rehman Rehmani, Vice President Admin & HR and other top management attended the ceremony together with HACPL associates.

Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi – Chairman Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, expressed his extreme delight on reaching this milestone and appreciated the HACPL team on this auspicious occasion. He said, I am grateful to our customers for their belief in our innovative products. Honda inducted many record-breaking models in Pakistan which are loved by our customers. Today Honda has fulfilled 500,000 dreams of Pakistanis and will fill many more dreams in coming days.

Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura said, “I would like to express my profound gratitude and appreciation to Pakistani customers for their trust and strong support of almost 3 decades, which made HACPL achieve another important production milestone. We will continue to provide best quality products that go beyond the customers’ expectations.”

HACPL started business operations in 1994 with the launch of Civic, and added the City model to the production line-up in January 1997. HACPL achieved its 100,000-unit production milestone in December 2005, and the 200,000-unit production milestone in July 2012, a mere seven years later. The company achieved cumulative 300,000-unit production milestone in 2016 and 400,000- unit milestone was achieved in 2018.

HACPL has made continuous efforts to deliver exceptional products featuring the latest innovative technologies and cutting-edge features to its valuable customers since its inception. It also places a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility activities to serve the Pakistani society better.