Muhammad Afaq Khan appointed new President of MCB Islamic Bank

Mr. Muhammad Afaq Khan has been appointed as the new President of MCB Islamic Bank Limited by the Board of Directors of the Bank. Mr. Raza Mansha, Chairman of the Board of MCB Islamic Bank Ltd., welcomed Mr. Afaq Khan as its new President and said that this marks a new beginning in MCB Islamic Bank’s business strategy and efforts towards potential market leadership. Islamic banking stands to become the preferred way of banking in Pakistan and we see MCB Islamic Bank Ltd becoming a major service provider under the leadership of Mr. Afaq Khan.

Mr. Afaq Khan brings with him over thirty years of experience as a successful Islamic Banking professional. He was the Chairman of Al Rajhi Investment and Banking Corporation (Malaysia) and also served as Group CEO of Islamic Banking, Standard Chartered Bank (Saadiq). He was part of the senior management in HSBC Group that established Islamic Banking. He also served as Global Head of Asset Finance and Advisory of HSBC Amanah. He has advised multiple successful ventures in Islamic banking and has also won several Islamic Banking Awards.