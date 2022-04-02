Inaugural ceremony of Bahria varsity campus held

Inauguration Ceremony of state of the art Campus of Bahria University was held at H-11 Islamabad. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI(M) S Bt was the Chief Guest at the Ceremony.

Vice Admiral (R) Kaleem Shaukat HI (M) Rector Bahria University, Engineer Waheed Ahmed Mangi Director General Planning & Development Higher Education Commission, Rear Admiral Tariq Mahmood SI (M) DG Maritime Technology Complex, Engineer Nasir Mehmood Khan Secretary/ Registrar Pakistan Engineering Council, Ex Rectors of Bahria University, senior serving and retired Naval and Civil Officers and Dean & Faculty Members Bahria School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were also present on this auspicious occasion.

During the Welcome Address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (R) Kaleem Shaukat HI (M) apprised the audience that BU’s H-11 Campus has been dedicated for faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He also informed that the campus covers an area of 4 acres which comprises of two Academic Blocks, Girls Hostel with accommodation capacity of around 184 female students, 22 fully equipped Lecture Halls, 21 Labs with modern hardware and software tools, well- furnished Faculty Offices and a central two-floor Library.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi NI (M) S Bt lauded the efforts of Bahria University for laying the foundation of a separate BU Campus for School of Engineering and Applied Sciences which is another accomplished milestone in the history of BU. The Admiral emphasized that it is the need of the hour to not only equip our young generation with the latest information and technology but also to prepare them to think analytically, creatively and critically in order to keep pace with the contemporary world. Chief of the Naval Staff further highlighted that there is a great deal of learning from Chinese Universities in terms of conducting research, split-degree programs and pattern of study sessions at BU. He emphasized that Bahria University faculty needs to inculcate in students, the quest of making tangible contributions in practical field to make Pakistan a success.