Governor Punjab accepts CM Buzdar’s resignation; calls PA session tomorrow

On Friday, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accepted the resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar and called the provincial assembly session tomorrow (Saturday).

The governor invited the chief minister to complete the legal procedure of confirmation of his resignation by him. After the confirmation of his resignation by Buzdar, the legal process was completed and the governor put his signature on his resignation.

Earlier, Governor Sarwar formally sought permission from Prime Minister Imran Khan before issuing notification of the acceptance of the chief minister’s resignation.

Meanwhile, the governor also summoned the Punjab Assembly session on April 2 (tomorrow) apparently in order to hold the election of the new chief minister of the province.

The governor received Buzdar’s resignation two days ago. But the chief minister tendered his resignation four days ago on March 28 to Prime Minister Imran Khan when the latter nominated PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for the slot of Punjab chief ministership.