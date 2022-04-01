Heatwave likely to grip Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has asked the public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight for the sake of their health amid an expected heatwave that is likely to grip the country for the next 10 days.

According to the latest weather alert issued by the Met Department stated that temperatures during the daytime are likely to remain unusually high in most of the country in the coming days in effect of a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

The mercury may shoot 9 to 11 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperatures during the day in Sindh, South Punjab, and southern and central parts of Balochistan in the coming days. While in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the temperatures will remain 8-10°C above normal levels.

Rain coupled with wind and thunderstorms is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir on April 2 and 3 (Saturday and Sunday), while light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum during the period.

As for the possible impacts of the weather condition, the Met Office said the long dry spell could cause water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetables, and orchards. It advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly and go for early harvesting of wheat crops. The people were asked to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight for good health as well as use water judiciously.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast a “very hot and dry weather spell” in Karachi which was supposed to start today (Friday).