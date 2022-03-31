ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that today was a great day for the Punjab province as Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled his promise regarding free healthcare facilities for the entire population.

In a tweet he said, after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and Tharparkar, Punjab also got the best healthcare facilities.

Farrukh said Punjab, which was the most populated province of Pakistan, every family is now eligible to avail free treatment up to 1 million per annum through health cards.