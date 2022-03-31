China and Pakistan sign MoU to enhance vocational training

Chinese and Pakistani Technical Institutes have signed MoU to enhance skill development cooperation between both countries.

According to Gwadar Pro, Beijing Industrial Technician College (BITC) and Punjab University of Technology, Rasul (PUT Rasul) signed an MoU to enhance sister college relations for long-term collaboration to increase international education exchange and strengthen vocational education and training cooperation.

To further promote mutual understanding and friendship, both institutions under this MoU will develop cooperation in vocational education and training, focusing on teacher training and study tours.

This MoU’s potential outcome will be and not be limited to exchange and visits, study tours for students, customized professional development programs for trainers, teachers facilitated by BITC, and course and latest curriculum development.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab University of Technology, said that PUT Rasul was established through an Act of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab in 2018. Despite being launched recently, PUT Rasul has a rich history and enviable legacy of producing engineering professionals for more than a century.

PUT Rasul offers various BS programs related to Civil Engineering Technology, Electrical Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Software Engineering Technology, Technology Management. He said this MoU would bring forward the two institutions and help foster Pakistan-China relations.

Cai Xizhong, President of Beijing Industrial Technician College, said that Beijing Industrial Technician College is subordinate to the Department of Human Resources and Social Security, with more than 3500 students.

There are four major faculties and 25 majors, including Intelligent manufacturing, Environmental testing, Automobile maintenance services, and Cultural and creative industries.

He said that the college is China’s training base for four projects of WorldSkills International: CNC lathe, CNC milling, Water treatment technology, and Mechatronics. BITC has received experts and players from many countries for exchange visits.

BITC has also won five gold medals, two silver medals, one bronze medal, and one prize in the world skills international; the gold medal rate is 50%, and the medal rate is 80%.

BITC has carried out 32 foreign trainings for food inspectors and other technicians of countries along the “Belt and Road,” with 888 trainees, covering more than 40 countries such as Cambodia and Burma.

Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab University of Technology, and President Cai Xizhong, Beijing Industrial Technician College, signed the document.