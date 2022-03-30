Dia Mirza writes a heartfelt birthday note for her stepdaughter

INDIA: Dia Mirza made it to her Instagram account and wrote an emotional note for her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi, on her thirteenth birthday celebration.

The 40-year-old actress captioned the post with, “Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could.”

You are so extraordinary Sam and I can hardly wait to use whatever is left of my life learning and growing with you, Mirza continued.

She finished up her emotional accolade, “I love you. Keep spreading your love and light.”