Initiative launched to help Pak expats find better reintegration

In order to offer assistance to Pakistani returnees as well as locals in exploring quick and effective start-up opportunities, especially in Punjab, the TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) has joined hands with the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) as it would help them settle back home with better economic opportunities.

The TVET SSP is facilitating the reintegration of returnees under its new component ‘Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan’ which is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The agreement was signed by PVTC Chairperson Major (Retd) Shahnawaz Badar and Head of TVET SSP Ms. Iris Cordelia Rotzoll.

Representatives of several stakeholders from the development sector, including Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA), the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Lahore Division), the Punjab Skills Development Fund and Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) Pakistan attended the agreement signing ceremony.

The ‘Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan’ of TVET SSP has the target to support 15,000 individuals, including 6,500 returnees from Germany and Gulf countries through various support measures particularly career and entrepreneurship advisory services, competency-based training & assessments (CBT&A), recognition of prior learning, and employment promotion.

The partnership agreement will particularly offer reintegration assistance to 700 returnees and locals through CBT&A and recognition of prior learning. In addition, 275 beneficiaries will receive toolkits in their respective trades enabling them to earn their livelihood through sustainable means.

In her remarks, Iris Cordelia Rotzoll was also of the view that this partnership was yet another significant success for them as partnerships with key players in the TVET sector is integral to the success of any initiative.

“A robust and thriving TVET sector provides pathways for the youth to become part of the workforce, eventually contributing to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. This initiative would also help the returnees benefit from the TVET sector interventions, enabling them to take a better charge of their economic situation” she maintained.

Addressing the audience, Major (Retd) Shahnawaz Badar said, “Seeing initiatives like Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan come to life makes us believe that we are heading in the right direction. People, who emigrate for work, bring years of international experience back with them. Our partnership with TVET SSP won’t only be helping the returnees, it will be providing an opportunity for locals to learn from their transnational experience as well. PVTC remains committed to contributing to the economic development of Pakistani people, and such unique partnerships always push us to bring innovation to the work we do.”