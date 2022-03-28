Not aware of the ‘written threat’ received by PM Imran Khan, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that he knows nothing about the “written letter” received by Prime Minister Imran Khan that portrays a threat and gives proof that money has been pouring in the country from abroad,”

Rasheed restated his help for PM Imran Khan, saying the PM will defeat the endeavours of the Opposition to expel him. In his continuation, Rasheed also added that some of the PTI’s individuals are also used as a tool to overturn the present-day government.

“Imran Khan is laying the foundation of an independent foreign policy,” he said, reiterating that he stands with PM Imran Khan whether he is in power or not. He added, the establishment is with Pakistan and the military forces are on the same page and are only concerned about the National interest.

In light of JUI-F’s public gathering scheduled today, he said that the party is not allowed to hold today’s rally. However, he said, PML-N has the permission to hold their rally.

On the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, he said that if the motion is tabled today, voting will be held on Monday (April 4).

Concerning the political nature, he expressed that things will be clear during the time of March 29-31. However, “My political insight says what is going on could change even an hour prior to the democratic on the grounds that the Opposition needs to carry 172 individuals to the Assembly,” he added.

He said he had requested that PM Imran Khan report decisions after Hajj, break up the Punjab Assembly, and force the lead representative’s standard in Sindh as individuals [MNAs] were being purchased.