Sir Syed remembered on 124th anniversary

Great leader of Pakistan Movement, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was remembered on his 124th death anniversary on Sunday.

Ceremonies to pay tributes to the great leader were organized by various institutions across the country. Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was a great visionary and statesman who was desirous to make the community and country progressive and take them forward on modern lines.

Intellectual development of the people through modern education was his supreme interest. Sir Syed Ahmed Khan established the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College which was later upgraded to Aligarh Muslim University. He was the first Indian Muslim to contribute towards the intellectual and institutional foundation of Muslim modernization in South Asia. Sir Syed Ahmed Khan lived the last two decades of his life in Aligarh, regarded widely as the mentor of 19th and 20th century Muslim entrepreneurs and politicians Sir Syed Ahmed Khan died on March 27, 1898.