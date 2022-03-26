Muslim Ummah’s Partnership with China

Mr Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, explicitly mentioned that China desires to build sustainable partnerships with Muslim Ummah. While attending the OIC meeting in Islamabad, he said that China was looking for a mutually beneficial and respectable partnership. It is not the first time that China has expressed its desire to build a close relationship with the Muslim Ummah. Chinese top leadership always emphasised the need for a friendly and brotherly association. To pursue this, China diligently developed its policy and is executing it since 1949.

Over time, China has launched numerous initiatives to engage Muslim countries, at two levels—bilateral and multilateral. On the multilateral level, the most prominent example is China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF), which was established in collaboration with the Arab League in 2004. China has taken practical steps to show its commitment to the forum. In 2016, China announced a US $15 billion loan for infrastructure and manufacturing sectors for the partner countries of CASCF. President Xi, in 2018, further enhanced the level of engagement by announcing a US $20 billion special loan for the economic reconstruction of the region. China has also become a major trading partner of the region (US $240 billion, 2020). China is also working with other Muslim countries in ASEAN, South Asia and Central Asia. ASEAN countries have been engaged through initiatives like BRI, RCEP and China-ASEAN partnership.

In changing global dynamics, China and Muslims need each other as both are facing multiple challenges from the West.

On a bilateral level, China has emerged as a major trade and investment partner. Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Malaysia are among major trading partners of China with a trading volume of US$ 67 billion, US$ 71 billion and US$ 77.8 billion respectively. UAE is the key hub for the re-export of Chinese products to Africa and regional countries. Saudi Arabia is also a top oil exporter to China closely followed by Kuwait, UAE and Oman. China has also heavily invested in many countries including $43.47 billion in Saudi Arabia, $36.16 billion in the UAE, $30.05 billion in Iraq, $11.75 billion in Kuwait, $7.8 billion in Qatar, $6.62 billion in Oman, and $1.42 billion in Bahrain (2005-2021, cumulative investment). China-UAE investment fund of US$ 10 billion is another example. In recent years Iran has emerged as an important trade and investment partner. China and Iran have signed 25 years strategic partnership agreement.

However, China-Pakistan relation stands out among all. China-Pakistan has a history of brotherhood, which has no parallel in history. Both countries stood by each other in all circumstances, at any cost. They never betrayed each other. The relationship is multidimensional and encompasses all areas including economic, social, military, security etc. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the ultimate example of brotherhood.

Simultaneously, China is offering Muslim countries to join Belt and Road Initiative. China has already invested US$ 400 billion through Belt and Road Initiative in Muslim countries. BRI, being an economic and development initiative, is helping Muslim countries overcome economic and social problems. China has also offered cooperation in the fields of science, technology and the fourth industrial revolution. Cooperation in science and technology is direly needed, as most of the Muslim countries are lagging in this field. Shanghai Import Expo is another excellent initiative, where Muslim countries can explore trade opportunities. Thus, China’s desire to further strengthen relationships has merit and shows sincere intentions.

It is heartening to see Muslim countries positively reciprocating this offer. They are showing enthusiasm to build sustainable relations with China. There are four main factors, which encourage Muslim countries to build a partnership with China. First, China does not dictate countries as to what to do and have no interest in lecturing on governance or economic models. China respects the governance and economic structures of all countries and does not try to export its models of democracy. Second, China is interested in strengthening economic relationships to foster sustainable development and uplifting living standards of common citizens.

Third, China promotes peace and development through dialogue. China does not take sides in conflicts of Muslim countries. China is always focused on facilitating dialogue and development for sustainable peace. For example, in the Middle East, China is working to diffuse the tension and bring back peace. To achieve the objective, China has devised a two-prong strategy. On one hand, China is investing in economies and providing humanitarian assistance to people in Yemen, Syria etc. On the other hand, China is promoting dialogue among all parties.

Fourth, owing to the neutral position of China, Muslim countries believe that China can help sort out conflicts among Muslim countries. China was never part of any conflict. It is entirely different from the West, which most of the time, had an interest in exporting weapons and concentrating on regional politics. China always plays a neutral role, which is acceptable to all parties. For example, China has developed a good relationship with Saudi Arabia and Iran, simultaneously. China is investing in both countries and trying to meet their investment needs. China has also emerged as the biggest trading partner of both countries. Thus, China can work with both countries to settle their differences through dialogue. Peaceful settlement of conflicts will give a huge push to sustainable peace in the region. It will also encourage other countries to strengthen their relationship with China.

In the conclusion, in changing global dynamics China and Muslims need each other as both are facing multiple challenges from the West due to its hegemonic behaviour. It is an open secret that the West is trying to encircle China. For that purpose, the West is propagating against China on multiple fronts and the self-assumed Muslim genocide in Xinjiang is a prime example. Although the West is unable to provide any evidence, the campaign is still going on. West is propagating false facts about Xinjiang to create a wedge between China and Muslim Ummah. Simultaneously, the West is presenting Muslims as a terrorist and a threat to China. By portraying Muslims as terrorists, the West want to curtail Chinese investment in Muslim countries. In nutshell, the West wants to kill many birds with one stone. Through this strategy West wants to check China’s rise, China’s relationship with Muslims, keep Muslim countries under the thumb and dependent on the West and keep intact its hegemony.

So, China and Muslim countries need to be cautious and keep working to strengthen their relationship. There is a need to consolidate engagements at one point. For that purpose, OIC provides an excellent platform. Apart from other initiatives, China can initiate to devise OIC-China Comprehensive Agreement for Trade and Investment (OCCATI). Besides, China can also invite all OIC members to build economic and social linkages with Xinjiang. It will kill the propaganda of the West against Xinjiang and pave a way for a long-term relationship between China and Muslim Ummah. Pakistan can take a lead to negotiate this agreement, as Pakistan has a long time of experience working with China among all Muslim countries and vice versa.

The writer is a political economist.