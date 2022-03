WASHINGTON: Initial jobless claims in the United States last week fell to 187,000, the lowest level since September 1969, indicating continued labour market tightness, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday. In the week ending March 19, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreased by 28,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 225,000, according to a report released by the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.