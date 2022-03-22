Governor to open Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs tomorrow

The 770th three-day annual Urs of great Sufi saint of the sub continent Hazrat Usman Marwandi popularly known as Qalandar Lal Shahbaz, will begin on Tuesday at Sehwan Sharif for which the district administration, Jamshoro has made all arrangements to facilitate the millions of the devotees. A total of 4,500 police personnel will be deployed to ensure security during the annual Urs, which runs from March 22 to 24, an official statement issued by Sindh Information department said. The district administration has arranged showers and more than 500,000 bottles of mineral water for the visitors at different places of Sehwan Sharif in view of the extreme hot weather.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will formally inaugurate the Urs celebrations on Tuesday morning by laying “Chadar” over the grave of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (R.A).The District Administration has already declared March 22, as a public holiday in the district on the occasion of Urs.Due to the extreme heat in Sehwan, about 100 cold water “Sabeels” are being installed at the Indus Highway on different spots while around 100 emergency response centers have been set up to deal with any emergency situation.

In addition to setting up heat stroke centers at various places in the city, patrolling relief teams have also been formed and arrangements were also made for provision of the required medicines to the affectees.