10 fortunate designated under music competition

Pakistan’s prominent and indigenous music platform Bajao.PK has shortlisted 10 people among 1000 under the platform launched Nayi Awaaz online music competition across Pakistan.

According to the details, the competition has three rounds, each round designed to gauge the full range of music abilities of the individuals to pick the best three winners who will receive cash prizes and the top winner will also have an original song produced by Sarmag Ghafoor.

The platform congratulates Zaira Ali from Lahore, Usman Qayyum from Talagang, Ali Baloch from Islamabad, Ghayyas Haider from Lahore, Sameen Khawaja from Quetta, Ayesha Nasir Khan from Kashmir, Noman al-sheik from Karachi, Ahmer Khan from Rawalakot, Danish Butt from Islamabad, and Mudabbir Khan from Lahore on becoming the top ten talented musicians.

While the competition is hosted by Yashal Shahid and Bilal Khan, Abdullah Qureshi, and Umair Jaswal will announce the winners at the end of the competition.

A couple of months back, the Bajao.pk launched a music “Tau Dil Se Gao aur Chhaa Jao” competition to find the new talent of the country and in order to make dreams of such aspirant musicians true.

This is a terrific opportunity for local young musicians to shine. Bajao.pk, a leading Pakistan indigenous music platform, dedicated to boosting music and finding new talents, is hunting for the “Nayi Awaaz” of Pakistan. The company is passionate about music and helping artists on their musical journey.

The Bajao.pk takes pride in hosting the rich and diverse music of Pakistan and being an equal opportunity platform, working on the principles of inclusivity to ensure everyone is given a platform to share their music and talent for the world to enjoy. Our nation is home to beautiful voices that are waiting to be found and this online music competition, is an opportunity for the uber music talent of Pakistan to showcase their skills and become the “nayi awaaz” of Pakistan. To stay updates please follow the Bajao.pk Facebook @Bajao and Instagram @Bajaomusic.

