A combination of disruptions in the global supply chain, unfavourable weather conditions, and rising energy and fuel prices has resulted in a sharp increase in the price of food around the country, particularly in Karachi, placing a significant burden on poorer people and raising the possibility of social unrest.

A wide range of products has been affected by the price hikes, including grains and pulses, edible oils and ghee, milk, butter, fruits, chicken, mutton, beef, cattle, and other food essentials. Farmers around the world are dealing with a variety of issues, including drought and ice storms that have devastated crops, rising fertiliser and fuel prices, and pandemic-related labour shortages and supply chain delays that are making it difficult to get products to market.

Inflation has made it more difficult for the average person to run a kitchen at home, according to a poll conducted by the Daily Times on Thursday. A 10-kilogram bag of flour costs Rs. 850 in Karachi, while mill flour is marketed for Rs. 85 to 90 per kg. Prices of sugar in other foods continue at Rs. 110 to 125 per kg in the provincial capital. The cost of cooking oil has increased as well. There has been an increase in the price of branded oil to Rs. 2150 per 5 litre, while open cooking oil is selling for between Rs. 350 and Rs. 400 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the cost of several common vegetables and fruits has increased by a factor of two. Tomatoes are being sold in the city for over Rs. 100 per kg.

Mutton costs between Rs.1600 and Rs.1800 per kg, while the chicken is being sold between Rs.480 and Rs.500 per kg. Beef stays at Rs.700 per kg with bones and Rs.850 per kg without bones, the same price since last year.

The current situation in Pakistan is the most difficult. People are being squeezed by rising prices because of the mismanagement of their government, yet officials and ministers are doing their duty by claiming other countries have higher inflation than Pakistan.