Punjab govt and Lifebuoy Shampoo join hands to support girls’ education

Lifebuoy Shampoo and the Ministry of School Education Punjab announced a partnership to promote girl-child education. This collaboration builds on the shared ambition of the partners to raise stronger daughters through education and help girls fulfill their potential through inclusive school experiences. As part of its social mission, Lifebuoy Shampoo has built a longstanding commitment to the cause of girl child education to address the challenges of girls’ dropout and barriers to entry. Motivated by the immense potential which can be unlocked by addressing this challenge, the partnership aims to secure a better future for girls in Punjab through positive public-private engagement.

The School Education Department, Government of Punjab, has successfully mobilized large-scale engagement from multi-sector stakeholders for the uplift of education in the province. Through this collaboration with Lifebuoy Shampoo, the Government of Punjab aims to further strengthen its efforts of enabling inclusive learning spaces to promote girls’ education. The signing of this MOU between the two parties is the first step in the direction of making a bigger impact for girl child education.

Murad Raas, Honourable Minister for School Education Punjab, shared his views on the partnership, saying, “The Punjab government is actively working towards generating better education opportunities for our children. We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by our girls and are working tirelessly to increase school attendance and retention rates and improve infrastructure facilities. We welcome this partnership with Lifebuoy Shampoo and believe that it will aid in our joint efforts to overcome the multi-pronged challenges faced by our young female students. Punjab has made strides in enabling opportunities for girls’ education, our Gender Parity Index for girls’ enrollment in public schools is approximately 1; we want to further our efforts to promote chances of inclusive education for our future generations”.

As part of this effort, Lifebuoy Shampoo has also launched its new campaign “Kaam Karungi Baray Baray” which revisits Jameeludin Aali’s iconic poem. Rewritten by Zehra Nigah through the female lens the iconic poem now aims to inspire young girls to dream big. Asima Haq, Director – Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever Pakistan, also expressed her commitment to the cause, saying, “For years, Lifebuoy Shampoo has been inspiring Pakistani mothers to raise strong daughters. In 2018, we embarked on a journey to leverage education as a key enabler for raising stronger daughters. This year, we are committed to making a bigger impact by triggering a movement by joining hands with the government and working alongside strong advocates of girls’ education. We strongly believe that by educating a girl you open up possibilities of a better future not only for her but also her family and generations to come”.

Shehzad Roy, a famous singer, musician, and renowned educationist and founder of Zindagi Trust, who is also partnering with Lifebuoy Shampoo in their new campaign said, “I am inspired to be partnering for a cause that has tremendous potential to bring about actual change. to build a Pakistan for our children, it is essential to educate our girls and empower them with every opportunity to build a better future for themselves and our future generations. In my own experience with education over the years, I have witnessed firsthand, the difficulties and hardships faced by young girls in their quest for getting a good education. I know that this effort is fueled by a passion to make a real difference from all partners, and I have faith that it will result in better opportunities for girls in Pakistan”.

This alliance between the Department of School Education, the Government of the Punjab, and Lifebuoy Shampoo will contribute to the government’s mission to provide equal access to quality education and lay the foundation of continued efforts to provide promote girls’ education.