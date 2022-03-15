Kohat’s elected members take oath

PESHAWAR, A simple but impressive oath taking ceremony for village council chairman and other members of Tehsil Gumbat was held at Government Boys Degree College Gumbat on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed administered the oath to the elected representatives.

Similarly in Kohat, the newly elected members of local bodies, including City Mayor Qari Sher Zaman and chairman of other tehsils took oath of their office.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsud administered the oath.