Pakistan down Bangladesh in Triangular T20 Blind Cricket Tournament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan outplayed Bangladesh by eight wickets in the match of the Triangular T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament at Skyland University Cricket Ground, Sharjah on Tuesday.

The third match of the tournament was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Skyland University Cricket Ground, Sharjah, and was the second match of Pakistan team in this event, earlier Pakistan defeated India.

In the morning, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistani bowlers did not allow the Bangladeshi batsmen to score freely and restricted them to 111 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Bangladeshi Captain Ashiq ur Rehman made 48 runs off 44 balls. Matiullah was the pick amongst the bowlers; he took 2 wickets while Mohsin Khan and Sajid Nawaz claimed a wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target of 112 runs with ease in just 11.5 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Riasat Khan and Badar Munir made 36 and 34 runs respectively and remained unbeaten. Faisal Mehmood and Matiullah got out after scoring 25 and 4 runs. Matiullah was declared man of the match.

The tournament features a double round-robin format, as each team has to play twice with others. Pakistan would play India on Wednesday.