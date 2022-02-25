Blind Cricket all set to be in action from today

KARACHI: Blind cricket squad will play an exhibition match before Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7’s second Eliminator on February 25.

As indicated by the details, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shown a drive to advance visually impaired cricket during its biggest cricket league.

The exhibition match will comprise of four-overs-a-side and national blind cricketers will participate in it. The match will be played from 3:45 pm PST at Gaddafi Stadium.

It should be noted here that the South Africa blind team will be coming to Pakistan in March to play five ODIs and three T20Is. The ODI series will occur in Karachi though Faisalabad and Lahore will have T20Is