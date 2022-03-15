Tait thrilled to join Pakistan team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s newly appointed bowling coach Shaun Tait was thrilled to join the national cricket team as a fast-bowling coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has roped in Shaun Tait for a term of one year, which includes the momentous Pakistan-Australia series, which has entered into the second Test at Karachi.

Tait took to Twitter and said, “I am delighted to be joining the Pakistan cricket team as a fast-bowling coach. Undoubtedly, this is a huge responsibility for me. Pakistan is a huge cricketing nation in the world that has a history of producing great fast bowlers like @shoaib100mph, @wasimakramlive looking forward.”

The former Aussie pacer also shared a picture with Pakistan team manager Mansoor Rana, who was giving him his team jersey.